Gubernatorial candidate Cameron lays out public safety plan to support law enforcement

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky Attorney General and Republican Candidate for Governor Daniel Cameron made a stop in Lexington Tuesday to announce his plan to support law enforcement officers and reduce crime, if he’s elected governor this November.

Cameron was joined by several law enforcement officers during his stop.

Cameron unveiled what he calls the Cameron Public Safety Plan. It’s a twelve point proposal that he says will provide more support for law enforcement officers across the state.

“Public safety is the first responsibility of government. If we don’t have safe streets, our economy and our schools suffer. Every Kentuckian has a right to live and move freely around their community without fear,” says Cameron.

His plan includes working with the General Assembly to pass a $5,00 recruitment and retention bonus for law enforcement.

“Derogatory rhetoric, false narratives, and generational challenges have made it harder than ever for departments all over the Commonwealth to attract new officers and keep talent on the force,” says Cameron.

The plan also includes reforming the parole board by increasing the vote threshold needed before releasing criminals.

“Parole boards can play an important role in the criminal justice process. But they should never become activist organizations that undermine public safety,” says Cameron.

Cameron is advocating for laws that pursue the death penalty for someone who murders a police officer; support for Group Violence Intervention programs; block civilian review boards from getting subpoena power; and would use overdosing maps to utilize law enforcement and resources into specific areas that are known to be drug hot spots.

Cameron faced pressure from fellow Republicans who voiced concerns on his potential appearance at the political rally this September called Freedom Fest. The event is hosted by Cameron’s former gubernatorial rival Eric Deters. Cameron backed out the event and when asked on his reasoning, he instead focused on his democratic rival.

“I think the question and the focus over the course of these 17 weeks is going to be on Andy Beshear and how his values are inconsistent with the majority of the men women and children of Kentucky’s 120 counties,” says Cameron.

Cameron’s campaign tells ABC 36 News he now plans to do other campaign events that day in another region of the state. But the campaign says they plan to campaign in northern Kentucky often between now and November 7th.