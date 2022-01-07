Groups team up to collect items for sex-trafficking victims

Restaurants, organizations create partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In recognition of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, Saul Good Restaurant, DV8 Kitchen and Natalie’s Sisters have teamed up to raise awareness and collect needed items for local victims of sexual exploitation/sex trafficking.

Sex trafficking encompasses the range of activities involved when force, fraud, or coercion is used to compel another person to engage in a commercial sex act or causes a child to engage in a commercial sex act.

Collection bins will be set up throughout the month of January at Saul Good Restaurant at 3801 Mall Road and both DV8 Restaurants — 867 S. Broadway and 594 E. Third Street — for donations of new or gently-worn women’s leggings to be distributed to women in need.

“With the impending weather, I hope everyone participates in Natalie’s Sisters effort to collect leggings and recognizes January as Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. I believe the mission at Natalie’s Sisters is a wonderful example of compassion and expression of faith in Lexington,” said Rob Perez, of Saul Good Restaurant and DV8 Kitchen.

“We’re grateful for Rob and Diane’s ongoing partnership with Natalie’s Sisters. Having information and collection bins readily accessible at their locations will greatly increase awareness of sexual exploitation/sex trafficking in Lexington,” added Jani Lewis of Natalie’s Sisters.