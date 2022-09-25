Groups showcase electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week

Organizers say the event highlighted the climate, cost saving, and benefits of pollution-free cars

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community got a chance to test drive electric vehicles on Sunday, as part of the annual National Drive Electric Week.

The event was hosted by Tesla Owners of Kentucky and Evolve KY outside of the Kentucky Utilities parking lot.

People got a chance to hear directly from e.v. owners about real world experiences and to learn more information.

“We just picked up our Model y last Tuesday, which we waited nine months for. Some people are waiting over a year for. So the demand is very high,” said Michael Menor of Tesla Owners of Kentucky.

The event also helped launch new public electric charging stations.

“For those of us who care about the planet, that’s a big piece of what we’re doing. So we’re excited to not only enjoy wonderful technology but save some money, and feel like we’re doing something that is right for the world as well,” said Mike Proctor, the publicity chair of Evolve KY.

Proctor says they plan to work with state legislators in the coming years to help reduce costs for electric vehicle owners.

Overall, more than 180 events are being held throughout the country as part of the National Drive Electric Week. It wraps up October 2nd.