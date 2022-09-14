Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s new Taco John’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new Taco John’s coming to Lexington’s Brannon Crossing area.

Founded in 1969 by John Turner, Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The chain serves Mexican-inspired fast food.

“We feature a great lineup of tacos, burritos, nachos and then our golden spheres of fried potatoes, which are called potato olés. Fried to perfection and topped with our proprietary seasoning,” said Field Marketing Manager David Hintz.

The restaurant is expected to open in February 2023 and hopes more will be coming to the Lexington area in the near future.