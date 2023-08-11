Ground broken on new Scott County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The new Scott County Sheriff’s Office broke ground this morning.

It will be located off Betsy Way. This will also facilitate the new Scott County Clerk’s Office.

“We are so pleased to be able to have a branch office for the Scott County Clerk’s Office. Also, it’s going to expand our ability for training of precinct officers and election-related activities,” said Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.

The office is expected to open in 2024.