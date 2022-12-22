Grocery stores seeing influx of customers ahead of winter storm, Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A lot of people are picking up those Christmas meals ahead of time.

Long lines were seen at Hager Hams Thursday in Lexington.

People buying their Christmas hams and turkeys before the storm.

“We’re OK on everything, in fact, I have another load of hams coming in today because we are starting to run low. We were expecting to get it in tomorrow but I’ve had to double up and do it today because of all the changes going on,” said owner Louis Hager.

Hager Hams says it is open Friday, at least right now, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone still looking to pick up meats or boxed lunches.

We also stopped by Critchfield Meats Family Market.

There were no supply shortages but a lot of shoppers we talked to said they were buying the essentials like bread, milk and eggs.

“I don’t foresee running out. There might be a few specialty items, jams, jellies, marinades but other than that we are pretty fully stocked,” said Critchfield Meats President Mark Critchfield.

Critchfield Meats says usually Friday is its busiest day before the Christmas holiday, but because of the storm, they’re expecting more shoppers today.