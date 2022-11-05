Greyline Station prepares for Breeders Cup watch party

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Watch parties for the Breeders Cup World Championships continued in Lexington for the big race.

At Greyline Station, people were tuned in to big screens to watch the live racing.

The venue brought in big yard games for some family fun. There were also homemade burgers, a taco food truck and live music.

“It’s really really important to try to bring people together, offer people a common place where they can come together and have a good time and catch all of the things that are going on. Maybe you weren’t able to make it out to Keeneland today but you still want to partake in the festivities, come out here, support local food vendors, local crafts people,” said Kathryn Burzynski, events and marketing director.

Greyline Station also hosted a Breeders Cup International Block Party on Friday.