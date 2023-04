Greentree, Willowood roads in Lexington to be closed until at least May 18th

The city says the work will be done in sections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city says starting Tuesday, Greentree Road at Willowood Road will be closed until at least May 18th.

The city says crews will be replacing a sewer pipe on Greentree Road from Armstrong Mill to past New Circle Road.

The city says the work will be done in sections and could take up to a year.