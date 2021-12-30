Green River prison guard arrested for sodomy

Inmate reported incident, according to KSP

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 53-year-old correctional officer at Green River Correctional Institute has been arrested for sexually assaulting an inmate.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Irvine D. Ware, of Central City, Ky., is charged with third-degree sodomy.

Troopers said on Dec. 29, 2021, they received a call from the Green River Correctional Complex after an inmate reported being sexually assaulted by a staff member.

A KSP investigation resulted in Ware’s arrest, troopers said in a statement. The investigation continues.