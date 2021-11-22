GRC, Montgomery are coaches’ choices in girls Region 10

Byars, Barrier, Koeninger, Flowers, Hatterick are first team all region pre-season

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – George Rogers Clark and Montgomery County will finish one-two in the 16-team Region 10 girls high school basketball at season’s end, according to coaches’ pre-season choices.

Those picks, along with first-, second- and honorable mention teams, were announced Sunday during the Region 10 Media Day.

According to the pre-season rankings, 12 coaches picked George Rogers Clark in District 40 to finish atop the region while one picked Montgomery County, which also is in the 40th District, to finish second.

Scott, Campbell County and Bishop Brossart out of the 37th District are picked third, fourth, and fifth, while Mason County from the 39th District is ranked sixth, Harrison County from the 38th is ranked seventh, Paris from the 40th is picked eighth, and Nicholas County and Pendleton County from the 38th are ranked ninth and 10th.

George Rogers Clark landed two players on the five-person re-season first team. Senior forward Tyra Flowers, who already has signed with North Alabama, is joined by teammate junior forward Brianna Byers. The other three members chosen by the region coaches are freshman guard Hayden Barrier, from Montgomery County, senior forward Kylie Koeninger, from Campbell County, and senior guard Gab Hatterick, from Harrison County.

