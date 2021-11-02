Grayson-Jockey Club chosen as charity for next springs Land Rover Three-Day horse show

Charity traditionally the nation's leading source of private funding for equine medical research
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, traditionally the nation’s leading source of private funding for equine medical research that benefits all breeds of horses, has been chosen as the Official Charity of the 2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ (LRK3DE).
Organized by Equestrian Events Inc. (EEI), the event returns to the Kentucky Horse Park, April 28-May 1. Known as the “Best Weekend All Year,” the event hosts the prestigious Five Star three-day event, the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™, plus a spectacular show jumping Grand Prix, the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute.
“We are deeply honored to be selected as the official charity of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event,” said Dell Hancock, chairman of Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. “EEI’s commitment to helping non-profit organizations should be commended, especially given the financial challenges of the past year. Their generosity will help improve the lives of all horses, from three-day eventers to horses in your backyard.”
Since 1983, the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation has provided more than $27.5 million to fund 366 projects at 44 universities in North America and overseas. Through the years, research funded by Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation and its predecessor (the Grayson Foundation) has uncovered solutions to critical problems affecting horse health as well as clues to numerous other solutions of equine health issues. For more information, visit Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, Inc. 
“Over the years, EEI has maintained a strong commitment to supporting charities that serve the local community and support the equine industry,” said EEI president Mike Cooper. “This year, after so many individuals and organizations stood by us during the challenges presented by COVID-19, we are redoubling our commitment to giving back and we are thrilled to partner with the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation as our official charity.”
As the official charity, Grayson-Jockey Club Research will receive a portion of the proceeds from a special farm-to-table fundraising charity dinner on Thursday, April 28, in the Big Barn at the Kentucky Horse Park. Ticket and other information is available at https://kentuckythreedayevent.com/fundraisingdinner/.
The LRK3DE is a thrilling multi-day competition featuring Olympic-level riders and horses in what can best be described as an equestrian triathlon. Horses and riders compete for $400,000 in prize money in three phases of competition – Dressage, Cross-Country and Show Jumping. LRK3DE is one of only seven annual Five Star three-day events in the world and is the first and longest-running Five Star in the Americas. As the United States’ premier event, it also serves as the Land Rover/USEF CCI-5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian.
As part of the action-packed weekend, the third annual $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute will take place on Saturday afternoon, April 30, after the cross-country portion of the LRK3DE. Stadium seat tickets for the Grand Prix are just $10 and are available here. There will also be a $36,500 Welcome Speed Cup Ranking Class on Friday in Rolex Stadium, after the day’s LRK3DE dressage competition. No stadium seat ticket is required for Friday’s Ranking Class. Further information is available at Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix.
Tickets for the 2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian and the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute are now on sale! Single-Day and Multi-Day tickets are available. All grounds admission tickets to the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event include general parking and admission to the Kentucky Horse Park and International Trade Fair, but do not include access to the competition in Rolex Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Reserved grandstand seating is sold separately from grounds admission and traditionally the best seats sell out, so everyone is encouraged to place orders as early as possible. Grounds admission is free for children 12 years and under with adult ticket purchases.
For a unique world-class Kentucky experience, exclusive Ringside Hospitality Packages are also available, including Patron Plus, Patron Club, and Kentucky Club (Saturday only). Tickets can be ordered online at https://kentuckythreedayevent.com/tickets/ or over the phone (859-254-8123). Further information on the Land Rover Kentucky is available at www.KentuckyThreeDayEvent.com.
Land Rover Tailgating on Cross-Country Day
Experience the excitement of the thrilling Cross-Country day on Saturday, April 30, from your own tailgate spot along the course! You may bring your own food and beverages subject to the tailgating rules and there will also be concessions near the tailgating area. Tailgate passes include 6 General Admission Tickets and 1 reserved parking space near the Cross-Country Course on Saturday only. Platinum and Premium Spots have an unobstructed view of the course. New this year is a tented tailgating option that includes a 10 x 10 tent, 4 chairs and a table near the Hollow on the course. Premium spots generally sell out, so book early! For more information please visit: https://kentuckythreedayevent.com/land-rover-tailgating/. 
