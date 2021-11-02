Grayson-Jockey Club chosen as charity for next springs Land Rover Three-Day horse show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, traditionally the nation’s leading source of private funding for equine medical research that benefits all breeds of horses, has been chosen as the Official Charity of the 2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ (LRK3DE).

Organized by Equestrian Events Inc. (EEI), the event returns to the Kentucky Horse Park, April 28-May 1. Known as the “Best Weekend All Year,” the event hosts the prestigious Five Star three-day event, the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™, plus a spectacular show jumping Grand Prix, the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute.