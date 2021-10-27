Grant will help EKU aid most financially needy

2021 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship recipient

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University has been selected as a 2021 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship recipient through the Ellucian Foundation. The PATH Scholarship program provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.

EKU was awarded a $25,000 scholarship to help students with the most financial need.

The PATH Scholarships will be distributed to eligible students for assistance with tuition expenses, housing costs, food and other expenses. Without the scholarships, some of these students might not be able to remain in college. Students, who if given the chance, could make a difference in their communities, the state, the country, or globally. The PATH scholarships will make a life-long difference for student recipients.

“Connecting donor passions to institutional needs is the center of our work in development. When that connection results in scholarship assistance, our mission to provide students access to higher education is fulfilled. We are thankful Ellucian has a passion for students,” said Melissa Grinstead, EKU’s associate vice president for development and campaign manager.

“At EKU, everyone is focused on discovering opportunities for students to reduce financial barriers that limit their dream of a college degree. Jeremiah Duerson, IT staff, learned of this opportunity from Ellucian and made us aware of the application. Thanks to caring and dedicated staff, the PATH Scholarship Program is now at EKU and we are so appreciative,” said Betina Gardner, vice president for university development and alumni engagement.

“The feedback was phenomenal from last year’s inaugural PATH Scholarship and we are pleased to expand the program to have a greater impact in the U.S. and around the world. Students across the globe continue to face ongoing disruptions due to COVID and other factors and we at Ellucian are committed to doing our part,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian.

The Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. In its first year, the PATH Scholarships provided 25 eligible higher education institutions with $500,000 (USD) in grants, delivering scholarship awards to a total of 680 students.