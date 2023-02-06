Grant encourages hiring of Kentucky performing artists

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Groups across Kentucky are being encouraged to hire performing artists from the state as part of their annual programming under a new grant program.

The Kentucky Arts Council is offering touring grants of up to $3,000 to cover a portion of the artist fees to hire individual or groups from the council’s performing artists directory.

The touring grants are open to small- and medium-sized nonprofit arts organizations, along with local community and government organizations.

That can include nursing homes, parks, community centers and substance abuse recovery centers.

The application deadline for the grants is March 15.