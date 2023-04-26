Grant Co. woman wins $500,000 lottery prize on $40 scratch-off ticket

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Grant County woman is $500,000 richer after winning the lottery on a scratch-off ticket.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Kentucky Lottery officials she doesn’t usually play the $20 games, like the Wild Numbers 100X scratch-off, but had just won $40 on another ticket so decided to try her luck. She purchased two Wild Number 100X tickets.

“I saw the 5X symbol on the first one, then again, then again,” the winner said. There were wins on all 20 spots on the ticket, totaling the game’s $500,000 prize.

“I panicked! I called my sister, then my dad. I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said after discovering the $500,000 win. “My kids were jumping up and down, but they didn’t even know why.”

She received $357,500 after taxes. She plans to buy a house, maybe some land and help out her family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fas Mart on Taft Highway in Dry Ridge.