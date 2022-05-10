Grand opening held for new MedQuest lecture space in Lexington

New location is on Winchester Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The new MedQuest College of Veterinary Technology lecture space opened officially with a ribbon cutting Tuesday. The public got a chance to checkout the newly finished labs and classrooms at an open house.

The program is designed to prepare students to meet regional workforce needs in agriculture, veterinary care and animal food production. According to Dr. Russel Mauk, campus director for MedQuest College, students can receive training in client relations, learn skills for day-to-day and emergency care of animals.

“They get to work with real live veterinarians and go through their technician program,” said Dr. Mauk. “During the two year period, they get to work not only with large animals, equine being Kentucky, but with small animals, exotic animals, so they get a full spectrum of training.”

Dr. Mauk says the program’s first graduates will be in the winter of 2023. The program will have about 30 to 40 students graduate per year to help meet the growing demand for vet techs.