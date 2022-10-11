Grand opening celebration for LifePath Behavioral Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A grand opening celebration in Lexington for the LifePath Behavioral Clinic was held Tuesday.

State and local leaders gathered for the ceremony.

The LifePath Behavioral Clinic offers a comprehensive menu of services designed to promote mental and emotional wellness, lifestyle health and recovery to individuals, couples and families seeking services.

“That means we need second chance workers, folks that have struggled with mental health, substance abuse, they are assets they are not liabilities and we need to recognize that,” said Rep. Andy Barr.

The clinic is located at 1165 Centre Parkway, Suite 101.