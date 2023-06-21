Grand jury will not indict woman in fatal shooting at Shively Animal Clinic

Attorney Gerina D. Whethers said a Jefferson County Grand Jury considered second-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide charges against the woman who shot Taylor, but found there wasn’t enough evidence to support those charges.

WHAS elected not to release the woman’s name as she has not been indicted on any charges.

“The evidence in the case demonstrated that Trent Taylor was shot and killed after he was the initial aggressor against [her] and her spouse,” Whethers said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said there is video evidence and several witness statements that show Taylor initiating “various levels of violent force” prior to the shooting.