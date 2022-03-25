Grand jury indicts former Estill County Deputy Judge/Exec. for abuse of public trust

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today a grand jury presentation by his office of Special Prosecutions resulted in the indictment of a former Estill County Deputy Judge/Executive for Abuse of Public Trust.

On March 16, 2022, an Estill County Grand Jury indicted Kim Dawes, 55, of Irvine, Kentucky, for one count of Abuse of Public Trust over $10,000 but less than $100,000 (Class C Felony). According to the indictment, while employed by the Estill County Fiscal Court, Dawes committed the offense of Abuse of Public Trust when she dealt with public money from the Estill County Animal Shelter as her own and failed to make the required payment or disposition.

Kentucky State Police Detective Anthony Bowling and Detective Matthew Easter of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations jointly investigated the case after receiving a referral from Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon. Assistant Attorney General Alex Garcia presented the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.