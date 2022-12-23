Grand jury declines to indict 2 troopers in fatal shooting

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. – A grand jury has decided no charges are warranted against two Kentucky State Police troopers who fatally shot a Grant County man last year.

Grant County Commonwealth’s Attorney Leigh Ann Roberts told The Kentucky Enquirer in an email that evidence from the November 2021 shooting of 48-year-old Gary Bressler was presented to grand jurors last week and the panel declined to return indictments.

Bressler of Williamstown was pronounced dead at a hospital following the early morning shooting at his home on Nov. 3.

A wrongful death lawsuit says he was holding a decorative samurai sword but was not threatening anyone with it when he was shot.