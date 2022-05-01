Grammy winner Naomi Judd dead at 76

Judd's daughters announced her death Saturday

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – Naomi Judd, the singer from Ashland and part of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds has died at age 76, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement to AP, Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, say their mother died from “mental illness.” They say they are in unknown territory with the tragedy and are shattered.

Judd is survived by her daughters and husband, Larry Strickland.

The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade.