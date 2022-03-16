Governor’s mansion lit in purple in honor of Asian-American community on anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

Governor Andy Beshear says the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort, KY will be lit purple Wednesday, March 16, in honor of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community. The governor tweeted, “Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.” “There is no place for hate in our commonwealth. Let us love our neighbors as ourselves,” said the Governor.

March 16 is the one year anniversary of the deadly shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta, GA area. Eight people were killed. Six of the victims were Asian-American women.

The man who fired the shots is serving life in prison on a plea deal for some of the shootings.