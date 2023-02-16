Governor signs bill for Bowling Green veterans center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation allocating more than $16 million in a final round of funding to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.

The bill signing Wednesday culminates efforts spanning more than a decade to put a state veterans home in the south-central Kentucky city.

The measure sailed through the legislature. It allocates $16.6 million from the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund to complete construction of the $53 million veterans center.

The 60-bed skilled nursing facility is expected to be completed in 2024.

Construction workers broke ground on the project last year, anticipating the funding approval