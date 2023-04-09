Governor Beshear holds Easter at the Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- On Easter Sunday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, his family, and other Frankfort leaders invited Kentuckians out to the State Capitol for an annual Easter at the Capitol celebration.

The event was held from 2 to 5 p.m and brought hundreds of families and kids out to the South Lawn.

The event included an Easter egg hunt, face painting, and the Easter bunny.

There were also food trucks and songs from the New Covenant Choir.

We spoke with some of those in attendance about their favorite part of Easter.

“Just waking up with my family and spending the day with them,” says Kylie Smallwood of Georgetown.

“Celebrating the Easter spirit, our savior Jesus Christ and spending time with family on a beautiful spring day here in the capitol of Kentucky,” says parent Dustin Isaacs.

This was the governor’s second Easter event at the capitol.