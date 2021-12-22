Governor appoints judges, Thompson named magistrate in Scott County

Lexington, Berea, Manchester, Nicholasville, Pikeville residents also named to posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 10, 2021) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed the Honorable Leigh Ann Roberts as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit serving Carroll, Grant, and Owen counties;

— Appointed the Honorable Mary Kathleen Molloy as Circuit Judge, Division 3, for the 16th Judicial Circuit serving Kenton County.

— Appointed Tim Thompson as Magistrate for the Sixth District of Scott County.

— Appointed Ethan Chester as Magistrate for the Third District of Todd County.

— Appointed Roy Herald as Magistrate for the Second District of Breathitt County.

— Appointed Scott Miller as a member of the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Board. He has also appointed Michael Alvey as chair.

Scott Miller of Louisville is an attorney. He replaces R. Scott Borders, who is deceased, and shall serve for a term ending Jan. 1, 2024.

— Appointed Mary Bennett, Janie Heath, Heather Owens, Lori Werth, Michele Simms, Audria Denker, Jessica Wilson, Delanor Manson, Tim Veno, Tina McCormick, Karen Higdon and Don Lloyd as members of the Team Kentucky Better Nursing Advisory Committee. He has also appointed Lori Werth as chair.

Mary Bennett of Bowling Green is the Director of the Western Kentucky University School of Nursing.

Janie Heath of Lexington is the Dean of nursing at the University of Kentucky.

Heather Owens of Scottsburg is Chief Nursing Officer and Associate Dean of Nursing at Bellarmine University.

Lori Werth of Pikeville is the Provost at the University of Pikeville.

Michele Simms of Cincinnati is director of nursing at Gateway Community and Technical College.

Audria Denker of Louisville is the Executive Vice President of nursing at Galen College of Nursing.

Jessica Wilson of Nicholasville is a professor of nursing and nurse practitioner at the University of Kentucky.

Delanor Manson of Louisville is CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association.

Timothy Veno of Louisville is the president and CEO of LeadingAge Kentucky.

Tina McCormick of Henderson is the Executive Director of the Kentucky Rural Health Association.

Karen Higdon of Louisville is the Chief of Nursing at Baptist Health Louisville.

Don Lloyd of Morehead is the CEO of St. Claire Regional Medical Center.

— Appointed Vernon Soeder, Arnold Hornback and Scott Lusk as members of the Housing, Buildings and Construction Advisory Committee. He has also reappointed Timothy O’Hearn.

Vernon Soeder of Louisville is an elevator union business manager at the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 20. He replaces James Bowlds, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2024.

Arnold Hornback of Louisville is an electrical inspector at the Louisville Metro Government. He replaces Jordan Mark, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2024.

Scott Lusk of Guston is owner and vice president of service operations at the Lusk Group. He replaces Anthony Senninger, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2024.

Timothy O’Hearn of Fort Thomas is a business agent at Local Union 392 Plumbers, Pipefitters & Mechanical Equipment Service and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2024.

— Appointed Kevin Hardesty as a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 22nd Circuit and District of Kentucky. He has also reappointed Dr. Billy Forbess.

Kevin Hardesty of Lexington is a real estate assessor at the Fayette County Property Valuation Administration. He replaces Vinson Barber, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Dr. Billy Forbess of Lexington is a dentist at Heartland Dental Care and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

— Appointed Brittney Thomas, Angela Yannelli and Emily LaDouceur as members of the Kentucky Council for Interstate Adult Offenders. He has also reappointed Representative Jason Petrie.

Brittney Thomas of Lexington is a partnership services liaison at Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates. She replaces Jeffrey Rogers, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Angela Yannelli of Lexington is CEO of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence Inc. She replaces Rhonda Henry, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Emily LaDouceur of Berea is a healthcare market analyst and auditor at HealthTech Solutions. She replaces Tammy Wright and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Jason Petrie of Elkton is a state representative and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

— Appointed Jake Roberts as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensed Professional Counselors.

Jake Roberts of Manchester is an attorney. He replaces Brian O’Rear, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 23, 2023.

— Appointed Chris Lokits as a member of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Chris Lokits of Smithfield is a paramedic at Louisville Metro EMS. He replaces Tracey Franklin, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 19, 2025.

— Appointed Steve Trimble as a member of the Kentucky Board of Education.

Steve Trimble of Van Lear is a part time consultant at the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. He replaces Cody Johnson, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 4, 2024.

— Appointed Toa Green as a member of the Commission on Small Business Innovation and Advocacy.

Toa Green of Lexington is the owner of Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream. She replaces Foster Shrout, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Aug. 22, 2024.

— Appointed Mason Bishop as a member of the Native American Heritage Commission.

Mason Bishop of Lexington is a cardiopulmonary technician at UK HealthCare. He replaces Clark Defler, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2025.

— Appointed Michael McGhee and Joshua Calico as members of the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He has also reappointed Nicole Galavotti.