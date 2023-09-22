Governor Andy Beshear provides update on economic development in the Commonwealth

Highlighting quality projects in the Commonwealth

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that he approved more than $6 million for eight cities and 34 counties across Kentucky to help improve local streets and roads, including Versailles, Hazard, and Pulaski.

Beshear spoke at an economic development meeting. “Many of our communities are still recovering from natural disasters,” he said. “They have so many expenses, and especially floods tornadoes and the rest tear away at our roads. They ask for help and we are delivering.”

Beshear also announced that in Northern Kentucky, such as Perry and Woodford Counties have been designated as the latest round of Recovery Ready Communities to help provide people with addiction treatment and recovery support. “Last year we had a significant decline in overdose deaths, just one of eight states in the entire country to do so,” he said.

Beshear says there is now a bed for everyone in Kentucky who needs one struggling with addiction. He addressed second chance employment