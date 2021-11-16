Gov. Beshear’s upcoming budget proposal to help build UofL Center for Military-Connected Students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, Nov. 16 that his upcoming budget proposal will include $600,000 over the next two years to support the University of Louisville’s proposed Center for Military-Connected Students.

UofL requested the funds to create a space to support the unique social and cultural perspective military-connected students offer the university.

Space for the center would be carved out of an existing campus property and would provide an open common area, as well as quiet rooms for study, a well-equipped kitchen space and secure storage lockers for the more than 1,700 military-connected students enrolled on the UofL campus.

“As an education-first Governor, I am committed to ensuring that our students receive the support they need to help them be academically successful,” the Governor said. “This center is an investment in the future of UofL’s military-connected students, many of whom are serving or have served to protect our commonwealth and our country.”

UofL President Neeli Bendapudi expressed her appreciation to Gov. Beshear for his consistent and ardent support of the university and its military community.

“Gov. Beshear’s enthusiastic embrace of our proposed Center for Military-Connected Students is much appreciated and will make a huge difference for our students and their families,” said Dr. Bendapudi.

Students who would have access to the resources provided by the center include active-duty military, members of the National Guard and Reserve, military veterans, military dependents and members of UofL’s ROTC program, with the mission of helping these students reach their academic goals.

UofL has the largest population of students who receive military-related tuition assistance among Atlantic Coast Conference universities – more than all the other 14 universities combined. Both the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University currently have similar facilities on campus designed to serve their military-connected students.