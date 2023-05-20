Gov. Beshear’s campaign bus tour makes stops in Lexington, eastern Ky

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky governor Andy Beshear continued his bus tour this weekend, as he travels around the state campaigning ahead of November’s primary election.

He made a stop at West Sixth Brewing in Lexington, where he energized his support base, telling them they were in for a fight to the finish.

“Let’s get out there and let’s win this race,” Beshear told the crowd.

Dozens of supporters cheered, held signs, and chanted “four more years.”

“We are out with this bus tour building what you see is an incredible amount of energy. Officially kicking off the campaign with larger crowds than we have ever seen everywhere we go,” says Beshear.

The tour includes about a dozen stops across the Commonwealth, with the incumbent governor spreading a message of unity. He also hit on his promises and successes while in office, including job creation and economic development.

“Bringing a message that we can move Kentucky, not to the right or to the left, but forward with every single Kentuckian and that we can focus on things that are not red or blue, like clean drinking water, and infrastructure, expanding broadband, creating really great jobs,” said Beshear.

A day earlier, the Republican Party of Kentucky and it’s nominees for some of the state’s major races criticizing Beshear’s record on education, crime and drugs.

“It is a record that has not held Joe Biden accountable for his failures at the southern border. Look, fentanyl is coming across the southern border and hurting families in communities right here in Kentucky,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the GOP’s nominee for governor.

Beshear responding to those attacks Saturday.

“Well, since I’ve become governor, we’ve now seized more fentanyl with our law enforcement groups than ever before. We have increased treatment beds by fifty percent. I’ve had hundreds of national guardsmen at the border these last several years. And because of that, we’ve had our first decrease in overdose deaths since 2018. I’m out there doing something about it, not attacking someone else for it,” says Beshear.

On Sunday, Beshear’s bus tour will head to Louisville and Newport.

The RPK released a statement about Beshear’s bus tour, saying quote:

“Joe Biden and Andy Beshear both campaigned as moderates but they’ve catered to the whims of the far-left wing of the democrat party. Fewer people are working today than the day he took office. Crime is up across Kentucky and he’s just sat on his hands. Our students still haven’t recovered from his school shutdowns. He’s even botched the response to tornadoes in the west and floods in the east. No number of bus stops is going to make up for Andy’s failed leadership. We need to make sure we elect Daniel Cameron and the entire Republican ticket this November and rid ourselves of Joe Biden’s man in Kentucky.”