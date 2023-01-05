Gov. Beshear touts economic development, strength through tragedy

Governor Andy Beshear delivered his fourth State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In his fourth State of the Commonwealth address, Governor Andy Beshear praised the state for its strength through multiple historic tragedies over the last two years and its ability to create a brighter future for the state.

“2023 provides us a special opportunity for this state and for this legislative session to change everything for the better,” says Governor Beshear.

Beshear says the past two years have been the best in recorded state history for economic growth and job creation. He says Kentucky is also seeing its lowest unemployment rate in history.

“During my administration, we have now announced more than 800 private sector new location or expansion projects, totaling $24-billion in new investments. And the best part? The creation of 42,600 new Kentucky jobs,” says Beshear.

Beshear also talks through bills he hopes to see pass during the regular session, including raises for Kentucky educators and universal pre-K, fully legalizing medical cannabis, and legalizing sports betting.

“If we stop trying to move to the right or to the left and instead just choose to move forward, we will turn these two amazing years of historic progress into decades of lasting prosperity,” says the Democratic governor. “This general assembly has the ability to make progress on each of the issues we’ve discussed [Wednesday night] and you have the funding to do it. If we can just find our way to do what is right for the people of Kentucky, then we will be the generation that changes everything for the better. The generation that ushers in a new era of prosperity and we will be the generation that ensures every child born in Kentucky can stay in their community if they choose because every opportunity is available to them right here at home.”

House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers reacting to Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth.

The state republican leaders clearly annoyed by some of beshear’s comments. However, despite their comments, neither leader would specify what exactly Beshear shouldn’t take credit for.

“I think the state’s in a pretty good shape but I don’t think it’s due to all the efforts that he took credit for tonight. Because much of the things he talked about, we know from the dealings, he had very little to do with,” says Stivers. “I don’t want to be a contrarian. Did he say a lot of good things out there? Yeah, but you know, I think if the sun rose today he was trying to take credit for it.”

When asked about some of the legislation Beshear wants to see passed, like medical cannabis and sports betting, the republican leaders weren’t outright opposed.

Stivers says the General Assembly approved the medical cannabis research committee at the University of Kentucky last session so lawmakers can be informed on its benefits.

As far as sports betting in the state? Stivers says while he “doesn’t agree or disagree”, he doesn’t think it’s a top issue in the state or that it’d bring in much money.