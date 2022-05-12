Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of the 1 million Americans lost to COVID-19

According to the Governor, there have been more than 15,700 Kentucky covid-19 related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Monday, May 16, to mark the tragic milestone this week of 1,000,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

The Governor noted that more than 15,700 Kentuckians have been lost to the virus, remarking that “all people are unique and irreplaceable children of God, and all those we have lost deserved more time on this Earth, more time with their families.”

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.