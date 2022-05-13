Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky soldier killed in Korea

Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken of Whitesburg, Kentucky, died during combat in June 1953

Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken



FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 14, in honor of a Kentucky soldier who was killed in the Korean War but whose remains were only identified in February.

Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken, 21, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, died during combat in June 1953. Read more here. Cpl. Menken will be interred Saturday at Green Acres Cemetery in Ermine, Kentucky.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute. Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in remembrance of the 1,000,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, Saturday’s flag lowering will also serve to honor the sacrifice of Cpl. Menken. Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.