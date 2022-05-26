Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Jessamine County Sheriff

Sheriff Kevin Corman died Sunday, May 22

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman



FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 27, in honor of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman, who died while at his home, Sunday, May 22. The preliminary autopsy results from the state medical examiners office show Corman died of natural causes.

The visitation for Sheriff Corman is 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the R.J. Corman Railroad Group Hangar 2 in Nicholasville. The funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow at his family farm off Poortown Road.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of violence in Uvalde, Texas, Friday’s flag lowering will also serve to honor Sheriff Corman.