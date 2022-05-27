Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Floyd County firefighter

Firefighter Phillip Ray Caudill of Wayland died Sunday





FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 29, in honor of a Floyd County volunteer firefighter.

Firefighter Phillip Ray Caudill of Wayland died on Sunday, May 22, after suffering a heart attack while assisting with traffic control for the Floyd Central High School senior graduation parade. Caudill was a firefighter with the Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department in Floyd County.

Services for Caudill will be held Sunday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at Martin Branch Freewill Baptist Church in Estill. Interment will follow at Howard Cemetery, Rock Fork, Garrett.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.