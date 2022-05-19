Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy killed in the line of duty

Chief Deputy Jody Cash was shot and killed in Marshall County on Monday





FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy who lost his life in service to the commonwealth.

Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, of Murray, was shot and killed in Marshall County on Monday, May 16. Cash began his law enforcement career with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and went on to serve with the Murray State University Police and the Kentucky State Police, where he retired as a sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

Services for Chief Deputy Cash will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Central time at the CFSB Center at Murray State University. Interment will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.