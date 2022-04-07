Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff Friday in honor of Kentucky sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison, 21, of Paducah, Kentucky, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, April 8, in honor of a Kentucky sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but whose remains were only identified last year.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison, 21, of Paducah, Kentucky, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Read more here. Fireman Allison will be interred at the Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah on Friday.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Fireman Allison. Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.