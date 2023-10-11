Gov. Beshear orders all state flags at half-staff in support of Israel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff this week for Israel.

“To both grieve with Israel and to let them know we stand with them,” Beshear explained on Tuesday.

Governor Beshear has ordered flags all state office in Kentucky to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, Oct. 10, to sunset Friday, Oct. 13, to honor the innocent lives lost during the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Britainy and I are praying for the people of Israel,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every family deserves safety from violence. Attacks like these should not take place anywhere. Kentucky, please join us in praying for those families who have lost loved ones.”

Beshear is also encouraging businesses and other organizations to to lower their flags as well.