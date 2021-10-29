Gov. Beshear makes variety of appointments to state boards, commissions

Hagan Wells,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Jordan Burch Magistrate for the Second District of Owsley County.

— Appointed Celine Mutuyemariya as a member of the West End Opportunity Partnership Board.

  • Celine Mutuyemariya of Louisville is a community policy strategist at the Louisville Urban League. She replaces Christina Shadle, who has resigned, and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

— Appointed Lynda Weeks and Jessica Bollinger as members of the Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund Board.

  • Lynda Weeks of Louisville is retired. She replaces Melanie Driscoll, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 24, 2025.
  • Jessica Bollinger of Lexington is a licensed clinical social worker. She replaces Frances Bartley, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 24, 2025.

— Appointed Chris Dockins as a member of the Endow Kentucky Commission.

— Reappointed Jennifer Fust-Rutherford, Jane Higgins, Laura Menge, Jennifer Wethington, Kristin Collins, Kathryn Lamp, Davette Swiney and Lisa Cooper.

  • Chris Dockins of Burna is a director at the West Kentucky Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Jennifer Fust-Rutherford of Goshen is director of gift planning at the Community Foundation of Louisville and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Jane Higgins of Lexington is director of community advancement at the Blue Grass Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Laura Menge of Covington is a philanthropic advisor at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Jennifer Wethington of Bowling Green is executive director at the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Kristin Collins of Hazard is associate executive director at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Kathryn Lamp of Ashland is president at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Davette Swiney of Elizabethtown is president and CEO at the Central Kentucky Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
  • Lisa Cooper of Fort Thomas is executive director at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

— Appointed John Maxey as a member of the State Advisory Council for Gifted and Talented Education.

  • John Maxey of Hillsboro is superintendent of Rowan County Schools and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

— Appointed Nicole Ward and Jennifer Kendrick as members of the Kentucky Board of Licensure of Marriage and Family Therapists.

  • Nicole Ward of Louisville is a marriage and family therapist. She replaces Jetona Milby, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
  • Jennifer Kendrick of Brandenburg is a marriage and family therapist at True North Counseling. She replaces Charles Oak, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.

— Reappointed Susan Hoechner and Todd Blume as members of the Commission on Small Business Advocacy.

  • Susan Hoechner of Bowling Green is a small business owner and interior designer at Barbara Stewart Interiors and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 22, 2025.
  • Todd Blume of Mayfield is the owner of Paducah Beer Werks and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 8, 2025.
Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

Related