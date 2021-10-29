Gov. Beshear makes variety of appointments to state boards, commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Jordan Burch Magistrate for the Second District of Owsley County.

— Appointed Celine Mutuyemariya as a member of the West End Opportunity Partnership Board.

Celine Mutuyemariya of Louisville is a community policy strategist at the Louisville Urban League. She replaces Christina Shadle, who has resigned, and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

— Appointed Lynda Weeks and Jessica Bollinger as members of the Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund Board.

Lynda Weeks of Louisville is retired. She replaces Melanie Driscoll, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 24, 2025.

Jessica Bollinger of Lexington is a licensed clinical social worker. She replaces Frances Bartley, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 24, 2025.

— Appointed Chris Dockins as a member of the Endow Kentucky Commission.

— Reappointed Jennifer Fust-Rutherford, Jane Higgins, Laura Menge, Jennifer Wethington, Kristin Collins, Kathryn Lamp, Davette Swiney and Lisa Cooper.

Chris Dockins of Burna is a director at the West Kentucky Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Jennifer Fust-Rutherford of Goshen is director of gift planning at the Community Foundation of Louisville and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Jane Higgins of Lexington is director of community advancement at the Blue Grass Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Laura Menge of Covington is a philanthropic advisor at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Jennifer Wethington of Bowling Green is executive director at the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Kristin Collins of Hazard is associate executive director at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Kathryn Lamp of Ashland is president at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Davette Swiney of Elizabethtown is president and CEO at the Central Kentucky Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

Lisa Cooper of Fort Thomas is executive director at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

— Appointed John Maxey as a member of the State Advisory Council for Gifted and Talented Education.

John Maxey of Hillsboro is superintendent of Rowan County Schools and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

— Appointed Nicole Ward and Jennifer Kendrick as members of the Kentucky Board of Licensure of Marriage and Family Therapists.

Nicole Ward of Louisville is a marriage and family therapist. She replaces Jetona Milby, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.

Jennifer Kendrick of Brandenburg is a marriage and family therapist at True North Counseling. She replaces Charles Oak, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.

— Reappointed Susan Hoechner and Todd Blume as members of the Commission on Small Business Advocacy.