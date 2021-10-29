Gov. Beshear makes variety of appointments to state boards, commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Jordan Burch Magistrate for the Second District of Owsley County.
— Appointed Celine Mutuyemariya as a member of the West End Opportunity Partnership Board.
- Celine Mutuyemariya of Louisville is a community policy strategist at the Louisville Urban League. She replaces Christina Shadle, who has resigned, and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.
— Appointed Lynda Weeks and Jessica Bollinger as members of the Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund Board.
- Lynda Weeks of Louisville is retired. She replaces Melanie Driscoll, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 24, 2025.
- Jessica Bollinger of Lexington is a licensed clinical social worker. She replaces Frances Bartley, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 24, 2025.
— Appointed Chris Dockins as a member of the Endow Kentucky Commission.
— Reappointed Jennifer Fust-Rutherford, Jane Higgins, Laura Menge, Jennifer Wethington, Kristin Collins, Kathryn Lamp, Davette Swiney and Lisa Cooper.
- Chris Dockins of Burna is a director at the West Kentucky Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Jennifer Fust-Rutherford of Goshen is director of gift planning at the Community Foundation of Louisville and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Jane Higgins of Lexington is director of community advancement at the Blue Grass Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Laura Menge of Covington is a philanthropic advisor at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Jennifer Wethington of Bowling Green is executive director at the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Kristin Collins of Hazard is associate executive director at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Kathryn Lamp of Ashland is president at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Davette Swiney of Elizabethtown is president and CEO at the Central Kentucky Community Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
- Lisa Cooper of Fort Thomas is executive director at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.
— Appointed John Maxey as a member of the State Advisory Council for Gifted and Talented Education.
- John Maxey of Hillsboro is superintendent of Rowan County Schools and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
— Appointed Nicole Ward and Jennifer Kendrick as members of the Kentucky Board of Licensure of Marriage and Family Therapists.
- Nicole Ward of Louisville is a marriage and family therapist. She replaces Jetona Milby, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
- Jennifer Kendrick of Brandenburg is a marriage and family therapist at True North Counseling. She replaces Charles Oak, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
— Reappointed Susan Hoechner and Todd Blume as members of the Commission on Small Business Advocacy.
- Susan Hoechner of Bowling Green is a small business owner and interior designer at Barbara Stewart Interiors and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 22, 2025.
- Todd Blume of Mayfield is the owner of Paducah Beer Werks and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 8, 2025.