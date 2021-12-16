Gov. Beshear makes push for telecommunications careers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced there are currently 45 full-time and part-time telecommunicator positions available at 14 post locations across the commonwealth. This is the highest vacancy rate in the agency’s history for telecommunicators, which is one of the most essential roles in law enforcement’s ability to respond to emergencies and critical needs of the state.

“Telecommunicators are crucial to our law enforcement agencies,” said Gov. Beshear. “Over the past few days, we have seen first-hand the role they have had in the Western Kentucky Tornadoes. They have truly been the bridge between our state troopers and the public. I encourage Kentuckians who want a challenging career serving the communities in which they live to apply.”

KSP Telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies. Most important, they are that calming voice on the other line when someone calls 911. New hires will receive the training and equipment necessary for success, including a five-week paid training academy to become certified with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. says the agency had to bring telecommunicators in from other posts to relieve the dispatchers who have worked tirelessly since the storms impacted Western Kentucky.

“The determination our telecommunicators demonstrate to assist the public and law enforcement during these critical times is second to none,” said Burnett. “Now, more than ever, we need people to join our team and serve in this capacity.”

The requirements to become a KSP telecommunicator include:

Excellent communication skills

Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions

Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays

Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology

Must be a High School Graduate

On Nov. 9, the Governor announced that he plans to make historic investments to improve public safety in his upcoming budget proposal, one of which is competitive salary increase for KSP telecommunicators.

“Last year, telecommunicators answered over 2 million calls resulting in more than 500,000 requests for assistance. They were the calming voice on the other end of the line when those calls were made to 911,” Gov. Beshear said. “Improving their salary is one step toward retaining these essential workers and better compensating them for their dedication.”

The work of a telecommunicator is one of the most challenging in law enforcement. In the past five years, KSP has averaged a nearly 23% turnover rate. The Governor’s proposal will increase KSP telecommunicators’ starting pay from $24,000 annually to $32,000. Currently employed telecommunicators also would receive the increase.

The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.

For more information about a telecommunicator career with KSP visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s websiteor contact your local post on the KSP website.