Gov. Beshear makes appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions

A list of Gov. Beshear's appointments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

Gov. Beshear has appointed the Honorable Darris Lynn Russell as District Judge for the 45th Judicial District of Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Samuel Davenport, Rickie Rothman, William Butler and Jed Emery as City Commissioners for the City of Hollyvilla, Kentucky

Gov. Beshear has appointed Elizabeth Wessels-Martin as a member of the Kentucky Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision. The Governor has also reappointed Senator John Schickel and Kim Bunnell.

Elizabeth Wessels-Martin of Louisville is President and CEO of The Center for Women and Families. She replaces Mary Shields, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 21, 2026.

John Schickel of Union is a state senator and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Kim Bunnell of Lexington is a Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2023.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Jillean McCommons and Rebecca Bailey as members of the Kentucky Oral History Commission. The Governor has also reappointed Robert Gates.

Jillean McCommons of Lexington is a historian and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Kentucky. She replaces Zachariah Morgan, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 30, 2026.

Rebecca Bailey of Cold Spring is a professor at Northern Kentucky University. She replaces Billy Reed, who is deceased, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Feb. 15, 2025.

Robert Gates of Frankfort is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Neil Riley as a member of the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission. The Governor has also appointed David Franklin to serve as Chair of the Commission.

Neil Riley of Louisville is an attorney at Riley McGuire Partners LLC. He replaces Jason Smith, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending May 16, 2022.

David Franklin of Versailles is an attorney at Franklin & Rapp.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Rachael Kuperus as a member of the Kentucky State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Rachael Kuperus of Louisville is a chiropractor at Kuperus Family Chriopractic. She replaces Jeffery Smith, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 30, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Thomas Glover and Geoff Marietta as members of the Commission on Small Business Innovation and Advocacy.

Thomas Glover of Providence is a pharmacist at Thrifty Pharmacy. He replaces Herb McKee, who is deceased, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Aug. 22, 2022.

Geoff Marietta of Williamsburg is a business owner and professor at the University of the Cumberlands. He replaces Darren West, who has resigned and the term subsequently expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 21, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Greg Coulson as a member of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting.

Greg Coulson of Cynthiana is an attorney and shall represent the citizens of Harrison County.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Jason Glass, Ed Devine. Steve Tarver, Kris Knochelmann, Zion Smith and Lindy Casebier as members of Serve Kentucky. The Governor has also reappointed Ka’Sondra Brown, Megan Mortis, Jack Kennedy, Kevin Russell, Shlomo Litvin and Joseph Hardesty.

Jason Glass of Frankfort is the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Ed Devine of Louisville is the assistant business manager at IBEW Local 369. He replaces Hannah Chretien, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Steve Tarver of Louisville is CEO at YMCA of Greater Louisville. He replaces Katherine Hawks, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Kris Knochelmann of Crescent Springs is County Judge/Executive of Kenton County. He replaces Brent Sweger, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Zion Smith of Louisville is the youth service coordinator for Louisville Central Community Centers. He replaces James Patton, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Lindy Casebier of Louisville is deputy secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet. He replaces William Mays, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Ka’Sondra Brown of Lexington is a volunteer coordinator at the Community Action Council and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Megan Mortis of Henderson is the director of public information at Henderson County Schools and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Jack Kennedy of Frankfort is a senior consultant at DWC and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Kevin Russell of Radcliff is retired and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Lexington is director of Chabad of the Bluegrass and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Joseph Hardesty of Louisville is a senior program director at the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association and shall serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Jenny Collins as a member of the Appalachian/Kentucky Artisans Gateway Center Authority.

Jenny Collins of Millstone is a teacher at Jenkins Independent Schools. She replaces Janice Turpen, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 21, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Winston Tye as a member of the Kentucky Wireless Interoperability Executive Committee. The Governor has also reappointed Paul See.

Winston Tye of Barbourville is the police chief at the Barbourville Police Department. He replaces Joseph Monroe, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 30, 2024.

Paul See of Melbourne is a system administrator for the Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch and shall serve for a term expiring July 22, 2023.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Rex Cecil as a member of the Finance and Administration Architectural Services Selection Committee. The Governor has also reappointed Susan Biasiolli and Mark Ryles.

Rex Cecil is a self-employed architect. He replaces Susan Stokes Hill, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring March 30, 2023.

Susan Biasiolli is an architect at Jefferson County Public Schools and shall serve for a term expiring March 11, 2023.

Mark Ryles is a facilities consultant for the Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative and shall serve for a term expiring March 11, 2023.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Mary Dee Boemker, Ivy Alexander and Melanie Tyner-Wilson as members of the Advisory Council on Autism Spectrum Disorders. The Governor has also reappointed Paula Goff and David Lohr.