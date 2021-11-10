Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman host booster clinic at Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman hosted a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic Wednesday at the Capitol where more than 200 people received a booster.

The Governor said hospitalizations among vaccinated Kentuckians are increasing over time as immunity likely wanes. Boosters help individuals protect themselves and others better as immunity from the initial vaccine dose(s) can decrease.

All eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“The exciting news today is that this booster event is sold out. Every single spot that we had, every single booster shot is taken,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means people are getting the message – over 200 of them today – that the booster is necessary and waning immunity is real. We want to encourage other health care providers to set up similar clinics. The fact that today is sold out shows that when you do it in a convenient place, we can get more people boosted faster.”

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, spoke at Wednesday’s event at the Capitol and noted that he had received his booster earlier.

“Remember how nice it was early in the summer to start to get back to the lives we used to know before this virus? These vaccination boosters are the way we get back there,” said Dr. Stack. “We’ve got to come together to work against the misinformation that’s out there about these vaccines and about the virus. The vaccines are incredibly safe and incredibly effective, and they’re how we get back to our lives and keep our friends, family and loved ones safe.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman was first in line to receive her booster and did so with someone special in mind. She said, “I got my booster to help protect Kentuckians like my daughter, who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine. Please, do your part and get your vaccine – and a booster if you are eligible.”

Chris O’Bryan, the Lt. Governor’s husband, also received his booster. He said the decision was an easy one for him.

“As a teacher, I want our schools to be open and for our students to be safe,” said O’Bryan. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccination booster is my contribution to keeping my students and fellow educators healthy.”

Gov. Beshear urged all eligible Kentucky adults to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster and said that as of Wednesday, 359,108 Kentuckians had received a booster.

Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received their COVID-19 vaccination boosters during last week’s Team Kentucky update.

The Governor’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance B. VanMeter and Sen. David P. Givens also received a booster at the clinic.