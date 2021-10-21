Gov. Beshear: KSP holds awards ceremony to honor civilian employees

Kentucky State Police held its annual civilian awards ceremony in Frankfort to honor 14 civilian employees.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police held its annual civilian awards ceremony in Frankfort to honor 14 civilian employees who have excelled in public service and dedication to the agency.

The achievement awards presented were for accomplishments that occurred during 2020.

“All of you serve as a significant asset to the mission of the Kentucky State Police, building trust within our communities and addressing the public safety needs of the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are a safer Kentucky because of you, and we thank you.”

“All of you are essential front-line workers who are faced with unique challenges daily and work to keep both our state troopers and Kentuckians safe at all times,” said Secretary Harvey. “Thank you for serving the commonwealth with the utmost integrity, skill and dedication.”

The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime; enhance highway safety through education and enforcement; and safeguard property and protect individual rights.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said civilian employees are critical to the agency’s success, and it’s important to recognize their dedication.

“The extraordinary work ethic and commitment to our agency by our civilian employees greatly contributes to the KSP mission on a daily basis,” said Commissioner Burnett.

During the ceremony, Commissioner Burnett and Secretary Harvey presented Henderson County resident Jerri Walters with the 2020 ‘KSP Civilian of the Year’ Award.

Walters serves as an administrative specialist III at Post 16 in Henderson and is a 30-year veteran of the agency.

Walter’s peers noted that they nominated her due to her professionalism and interpersonal skills, making her a well-respected leader.

They stated that Walters has been instrumental in acclimating new post commanders and troopers to post operations for three decades. In addition to her regular job duties, she enjoys assisting with post-level events, including Trooper Island Camp fundraisers and the annual Cram the Cruiser food drive.

2020 KSP civilian employee awards also included:

Police Communications Support Award

Jerry Beasley, police telecommunicator II, Post 1 Mayfield

Shelby Grant, police telecommunicator I, Field Operations West Branch

Christy Runyon, police telecommunicator II, Post 9 Pikeville

Post Operations Support Award

Melissa Halcomb, administrative specialist II, Post 10 Harlan

Jerri Walters, administrative specialist III, Post 16 Henderson

Supply/Properties Management Award

William “Bill” Rayborn, postal technician II, Headquarters Frankfort

Driver’s Testing Award

John Davis, driver’s test administrator, Driver’s Testing Branch

Forensic Services Support

Joshua Hynes, forensic scientist specialist II, Jefferson Laboratory Branch

Information Technology Award

Jason Rollins, FOR computer EX I, Electronic Crime Branch

Records Technical Support Award

Samantha Lickliter, resource management analyst II, Communications and Computer Technologies

Special Enforcement Support Award

Beverly Hunt, criminal intelligence analyst II, Intelligence Branch

Administrative Services Award

John Rowland, audio visual specialist, Public Affairs Branch

Supervisor of the Year Award

Sherry Bray, administrative branch manager, Public Affairs Branch

Career Service Achievement Award

Sarah Emmons, administrative section supervisor, Academy Branch

KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce to provide increased public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.