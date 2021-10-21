Gov. Beshear: KSP holds awards ceremony to honor civilian employees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police held its annual civilian awards ceremony in Frankfort to honor 14 civilian employees who have excelled in public service and dedication to the agency.
The achievement awards presented were for accomplishments that occurred during 2020.
“All of you serve as a significant asset to the mission of the Kentucky State Police, building trust within our communities and addressing the public safety needs of the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are a safer Kentucky because of you, and we thank you.”
“All of you are essential front-line workers who are faced with unique challenges daily and work to keep both our state troopers and Kentuckians safe at all times,” said Secretary Harvey. “Thank you for serving the commonwealth with the utmost integrity, skill and dedication.”
The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime; enhance highway safety through education and enforcement; and safeguard property and protect individual rights.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said civilian employees are critical to the agency’s success, and it’s important to recognize their dedication.
“The extraordinary work ethic and commitment to our agency by our civilian employees greatly contributes to the KSP mission on a daily basis,” said Commissioner Burnett.
During the ceremony, Commissioner Burnett and Secretary Harvey presented Henderson County resident Jerri Walters with the 2020 ‘KSP Civilian of the Year’ Award.
Walters serves as an administrative specialist III at Post 16 in Henderson and is a 30-year veteran of the agency.
Walter’s peers noted that they nominated her due to her professionalism and interpersonal skills, making her a well-respected leader.
They stated that Walters has been instrumental in acclimating new post commanders and troopers to post operations for three decades. In addition to her regular job duties, she enjoys assisting with post-level events, including Trooper Island Camp fundraisers and the annual Cram the Cruiser food drive.
2020 KSP civilian employee awards also included:
Police Communications Support Award
Jerry Beasley, police telecommunicator II, Post 1 Mayfield
Shelby Grant, police telecommunicator I, Field Operations West Branch
Christy Runyon, police telecommunicator II, Post 9 Pikeville
Post Operations Support Award
Melissa Halcomb, administrative specialist II, Post 10 Harlan
Jerri Walters, administrative specialist III, Post 16 Henderson
Supply/Properties Management Award
William “Bill” Rayborn, postal technician II, Headquarters Frankfort
Driver’s Testing Award
John Davis, driver’s test administrator, Driver’s Testing Branch
Forensic Services Support
Joshua Hynes, forensic scientist specialist II, Jefferson Laboratory Branch
Information Technology Award
Jason Rollins, FOR computer EX I, Electronic Crime Branch
Records Technical Support Award
Samantha Lickliter, resource management analyst II, Communications and Computer Technologies
Special Enforcement Support Award
Beverly Hunt, criminal intelligence analyst II, Intelligence Branch
Administrative Services Award
John Rowland, audio visual specialist, Public Affairs Branch
Supervisor of the Year Award
Sherry Bray, administrative branch manager, Public Affairs Branch
Career Service Achievement Award
Sarah Emmons, administrative section supervisor, Academy Branch
KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce to provide increased public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.