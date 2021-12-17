Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky

COVID-19 variant Omicron found in the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in Kentucky. The governor shared the information Friday evening in a post on social media.

“As expected, Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant,” shared the governor.

According to Gov. Beshear, a news conference will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. EST with Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.