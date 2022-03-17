Gov. Beshear awards more than $3.3 Million for McCreary and Pulaski Counties for Infrastructure Upgrades

Grants fund Cleaner Water Program projects, transportation, park improvements

SOMERSET, Ky. (March 16, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $3,367,297 for infrastructure improvements in McCreary and Pulaski counties. The majority of funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, which will deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

“Kentuckians deserve clean water, safe communities and reliable infrastructure that meets their needs,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will help our families have an even better quality of life and will encourage business leaders to keep investing in Kentucky.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Lake Cumberland Area Development District submitted McCreary and Pulaski counties’ projects to the KIA.

While in Somerset, the Governor also presented Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) funding to McCreary County and he presented Department for Local Government funding to Pulaski County.

McCreary County

Gov. Beshear announced $896,375 in McCreary County awards, including:

$380,750 for the McCreary County Water District to add a dry, powdered activated carbon feed system at both of its water treatment plants to adsorb organics;

$252,076 for the McCreary County Water District to replace two existing sanitary sewer pump stations; and

$263,549 for McCreary County to resurface portions of Skullbone Tower Road and Kings Valley Road.

“Clean water is the foundation to a healthy society,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “I have great respect for Pulaski and McCreary County leaders for their initiative, drive and focus to improve public health standards for everyone in this community.”

“On behalf of McCreary County and our citizens, we would like to thank the Governor and all those involved for the funding provided under the Cleaner Water Program,” said McCreary County Judge/Executive Jimmie W. Greene II. “This will go a long way in improving our infrastructure in McCreary County!”

Pulaski County

Gov. Beshear announced $2,470,922 in Pulaski County awards, including:

$611,000 for the City of Burnside to add a second water tank to its distribution system;

$175,000 for the City of Burnside for tank cleaning and painting, improving service to 750 customers;

$458,000 for the City of Science Hill to construct a new booster pump station at the site of the existing Stanford Street storage tank;

$285,606 for the City of Somerset for storage tank replacement, a new booster pump station and a water main extension;

$285,605 for the City of Somerset to expand sewer service to the remaining residents of Ferguson currently without it;

$285,606 for the South Eastern Water Association for line replacements, a new elevated water storage tank and other improvements in the Sandy Gap area;

$285,605 for the Western Pulaski County Water District for a water transmission main in the Faubush/Nancy area; and

$84,500 in RTP funding for Pulaski County for the maintenance and expansion Pulaski County Park.

“Clean water is oftentimes an infrastructure foundation we take for granted,” Sen. Rick Girdler said. “I am grateful for the funding for this project and for the strong leadership in Pulaski and McCreary counties, seeing it through.”

“We are excited to welcome Gov. Beshear to Pulaski County to make presentations of funding for much-needed water projects in our region,” Pulaski County Judge/Executive Stephen Kelley Jr. said. “Cleaner, healthier water is something that every citizen deserves, and with these awards, we will be one step closer to realizing our goals. It takes a team effort to make our county and state a better place, and today we are seeing teamwork in action.”

About the Cleaner Water Program

More than $147 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local area development districts and water management councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

Cleaner Water program funding is allocated in three ways:

$150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. A list of the allocations by county can be found here.

$50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.

$49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.

The application deadline was Nov. 19, 2021; however, KIA will make awards continuously throughout the year. All grant awardees must obligate the funds by Dec. 31, 2024.

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.

Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for broadband expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.