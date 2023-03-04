Gov. Beshear: At least 5 Kentuckians killed in Friday’s severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear briefed Kentuckians after severe storms produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes. Wind speeds in some locations surpassed 70 mph. At least five Kentuckians died because of the storms.

Yesterday, the Governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather and closed state office buildings at 11 a.m. EST.

“These were very serious storms, but thankfully we saw the potential impact early and Kentuckians took the advice given, which made a big difference,” said Gov. Beshear. “When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event as we recover from very significant and widespread damage to power lines. We need everyone to continue to use caution in the days ahead. Accidents can still happen due to downed power lines and high water. We’ve heartbreakingly already loss 5 people and we don’t want to lose any more, so please stay alert.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker reminded Kentuckians about generator safety and staying away from power lines. “Always remember not to use generators indoors,” he said. “Countless numbers of poles and lines are down – always assume they are hot, and do not get near them. Report these downed lines to authorities.”