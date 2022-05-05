Gov. Beshear announces Dept. of Criminal Justice training class 526 graduates basic training
24 recruits complete 800 hours of training
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy.
“Your commitment and determination to serve the commonwealth is honorable, and we are grateful that you have chosen this selfless profession,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are excited to see the good things you will do in your communities and pray for a safe and healthy career for each of you.”
According to the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 526 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
“While basic training may have come to an end, your career as an officer is just beginning,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Remember your training, and remember we are here for you anytime throughout your career.”
According to the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
Class 526 graduates and their agencies are:
Joseph L. Baize, Owensboro Police Department
Rachel E. Bertrand, Paducah Police Department
Bryson R. Blake, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department
Jonah G. Carter, Hart County Sheriff’s Office
Roman S. Casper, Fayette County Schools Police Department
Sean S. Desmond, Elizabethtown Police Department
Hunter B. Evans, London Police Department
Michael R. Foster, Paducah Police Department
Jeremiah R. Gailey, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department
Austin R. Gruner, Paducah Police Department
Jared A. Hale, London Police Department
Parker S. Harris, Nicholasville Police Department
Tyler A. Heflin, Eastern Kentucky University Police Department
Terrence Herbert Jr., Shelbyville Police Department
William J. Jackson Sr., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Alex R. Jones, Elizabethtown Police Department
Caleb A. Kindred, Paducah Police Department
David A. May, Nicholasville Police Department
Thomas C. Moore, Nicholasville Police Department
Seth R. Murphy, Nicholasville Police Department
Johnathan C. Pendley, Glasgow Police Department
Justise W. Powers, Shelbyville Police Department
Johnathan S. Ray, Elizabethtown Police Department
Caleb L. Saalfeld, Florence Police Department