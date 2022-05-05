Gov. Beshear announces Dept. of Criminal Justice training class 526 graduates basic training

24 recruits complete 800 hours of training

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy.

“Your commitment and determination to serve the commonwealth is honorable, and we are grateful that you have chosen this selfless profession,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are excited to see the good things you will do in your communities and pray for a safe and healthy career for each of you.”

According to the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 526 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“While basic training may have come to an end, your career as an officer is just beginning,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Remember your training, and remember we are here for you anytime throughout your career.”

According to the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 526 graduates and their agencies are:

Joseph L. Baize, Owensboro Police Department

Rachel E. Bertrand, Paducah Police Department

Bryson R. Blake, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department

Jonah G. Carter, Hart County Sheriff’s Office

Roman S. Casper, Fayette County Schools Police Department

Sean S. Desmond, Elizabethtown Police Department

Hunter B. Evans, London Police Department

Michael R. Foster, Paducah Police Department

Jeremiah R. Gailey, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department

Austin R. Gruner, Paducah Police Department

Jared A. Hale, London Police Department

Parker S. Harris, Nicholasville Police Department

Tyler A. Heflin, Eastern Kentucky University Police Department

Terrence Herbert Jr., Shelbyville Police Department

William J. Jackson Sr., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Alex R. Jones, Elizabethtown Police Department

Caleb A. Kindred, Paducah Police Department

David A. May, Nicholasville Police Department

Thomas C. Moore, Nicholasville Police Department

Seth R. Murphy, Nicholasville Police Department

Johnathan C. Pendley, Glasgow Police Department

Justise W. Powers, Shelbyville Police Department

Johnathan S. Ray, Elizabethtown Police Department

Caleb L. Saalfeld, Florence Police Department