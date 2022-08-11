Gov. Beshear, Cannabis Advisory Committee discuss town hall findings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — After four town hall meetings across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear and his Cannabis Advisory Committee met virtually Thursday to discuss their findings.

According to committee members, over 200 Kentuckians testified in person on the positive impact medical marijuana has on themselves and loved ones who suffer from severe health conditions.

The committee said during the town hall discussions a number of Kentuckians admitted their conditions are so bad they have to travel to neighboring states to purchase medical cannabis, despite knowing the legal consequences of bringing it back into Kentucky.

“I certainly hope that we’ll be able to act upon this. Somebody who can legally get something in another state, shouldn’t be a criminal on ours,” said Beshear.

In addition to the 200 people who showed up in person, the committee also received over three thousand comments on the issue and of that response, 98.5 percent supported medical marijuana.