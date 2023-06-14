Gorton names new Opioid Abatement Commission members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mayor Linda Gorton held a press conference Wednesday to announce the members of the new Opioid Abatement Commission.

The purpose of the commission will be to recommend appropriate uses for funds received from the National Opioid Litigation settlements.

The mayor named 13 people who would make up the commission– including Dr. Stephanie Raglin who will serve as chair.

“When I received the call from Mayor Gorton, I was honored and ready to join her in this effort to help our community. We’ve received another blessing that will help us continue to combat the ever-rising deaths due to the travesty and increase of substance use disorders,” said Dr. Raglin.

Gorton says that although the pandemic has caused setbacks in the fight against opioids, the settlement funds will help make progress.

The other members include Margaret Pisacano, Matt Webster, Connie Neal, Laurie Brock, Ciera Bowman, Dr. Marc Woods, John Q. Moses III, Tara Stanfield, Dale Sanders, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, County Attorney Angela Evans and Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird.