GOP candidate Craft rails against education department

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican candidates for governor are taking stands on issues that could energize GOP primary voters in Kentucky.

Kelly Craft has called for an overhaul of Kentucky’s Department of Education. And Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail.

The focus on such hot-button issues comes as Republican hopefuls try to stand out from the pack of 12 candidates competing in the state’s May GOP primary.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection.

The campaign is drawing national attention to see if the popular incumbent can overcome his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending Bluegrass State.