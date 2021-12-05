UPDATE: GoodGiving Challenge tops $2 million, still time to give

Perfect Christmas gift, make donatin in someone's name

UPDATE POSTED 8 A.M. DEC. 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2021 GoodGiving Challenge, which kicked off Giving Tuesday, surpassed the $2 million mark Saturday afternoon, standing at 2,011,705 as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

The GoodGiving Challenge, hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing, is a week-long online giving campaign that began on November 30 at 9 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 6. At BGgives.org, donors can read about the work of the 179 nonprofits and donate using the convenient online platform.

“There’s still time to help us meet our goal! With a record-breaking number of organizations participating in the GoodGiving Challenge this year, we hope to raise $3 million for local nonprofits,” said Lauren Parsons, Blue Grass Community Foundation’s director of strategic initiatives and communications.

Since its inception in 2011, the GoodGiving Challenge has raised $14.1 million total for local nonprofits. Last year, the Challenge raised $2.4 million for 126 local nonprofits through more than 13,700 gifts made in 77 counties across Kentucky, 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Canada, England, France, New Zealand, and Scotland.

Everyone can be a philanthropist during the GoodGiving Challenge! The low minimum donation amount of $10 and the easy-to-use giving site simplifies the giving process and connects donors to new philanthropic causes. In 2020, one-third of donors gave to a new nonprofit for the first time.

This year’s Challenge features a record 179 nonprofits and daily match challenges totaling more than $650,000.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED NOV. 30, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – For non-profits, the GoodGiving Challenge is one of the most important weeks of the year. This year, it’s already eclipsed the million-dollar mark, standing at more than $1.2 million as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The GoodGiving Challenge, hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing, is a week-long online giving campaign. At BGgives.org (click here), donors can read about the work of the 179 nonprofits and donate using the convenient online platform.

It began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 with a proclamation celebrating its importance, a gathering of more than two dozen agencies, some positive words from Santa and a horse for good luck. The campaign runs through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

Non-profit agencies hope their communities are in the giving spirit for groups whose work makes a big difference. The week can mean large chunks of operating budgets through donations.

“We give throughout the year, but with the Good Giving Challenge we offer the opportunity to give back to their communities,” said Lisa Johnson with Mentors and Meals in Versailles. “So we’re giving every day, but we want other people in our community to give back as well.”

Since its inception in 2011, the GoodGiving Challenge has raised $14.1 million total for local nonprofits. Last year, the challenge raised $2.4 million for 126 local nonprofits through more than 13,700 gifts made in 77 counties across Kentucky, 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Canada, England, France, New Zealand and Scotland.

The minimum donation amount of $10 and the giving site simplifies the giving process and connects donors to new philanthropic causes. In 2020, one-third of donors gave to a new nonprofit for the first time.

This year’s challenge features a record 179 nonprofits and daily match challenges totaling more than $640,000.