Good Samaritans give free toys to kids

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Winchester got some holiday cheer as volunteers gave out free coats, toys and food. A couple of good Samaritans say they felt an urge to give back and do something for the kids in their community, so they set out buying toys and collecting donations.

They came up with quite the pile to give away and enlisted a little help from Santa. The volunteers say this is the second year they’ve collected toys to give away and any leftover will be donated.

“Toys just began to show up, my garage looked like a toy shop when we got through,” says Lois Thomas, volunteer. “So, we’ve worked really hard and it’s been so much fun and I hope the kids keep coming.”