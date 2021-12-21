GOLDEN ALERT: Missing 52-year-old Somerset man

Risner is described as a white male, 52 years of age with blonde/gray hair, brown eyes and approximately 6ft tall and weighs 190lbs.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Somerset Police Department, has issued a Golden Alert for Dennis Eugene Risner, who has been reported missing since 2:30 p.m. on December 16th.

Risner was last seen on December 16th when he walked away from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Risner is from the Parker’s Lake area in McCreary County and has acquaintances in the Burnside area of Pulaski County.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Dennis Eugene Risner’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement authorities.